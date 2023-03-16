Ryan Reynolds sells Mint Mobile to T-Mobile in deal worth more than £1bn

Ryan Reynolds has said he is “incredibly proud” after T-Mobile purchased budget wireless provider Mint Mobile in a deal worth up to $1.35bn.

In a statement reacting to the acquisition, the Hollywood star - who part-owns the company - claimed that the news “only enhances our ability to deliver for our customers.”

“I never dreamt I’d own a wireless company and I certainly never dreamt I’d sell it to T-Mobile. Life is strange and I’m incredibly proud and grateful,” Reynolds tweeted.

