Scientists design robot that can grasp objects by feeling with ‘skin’

Researchers from the University of Cambridge have designed a robotic hand that can successfully grasp objects using just the movement of its wrist and feeling in its “skin.”

Designing a robot version of a human hand is a huge challenge, as the human hand is “highly complex,” scientists said.

More than 1,200 tests were carried out using the robotic hand, which uses “passive” movement of the wrists making the technology low-cost and energy-efficient.

It was able to successfully grasp 11 of 14 objects.

