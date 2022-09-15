Mysterious ‘fireball’ lights up night sky above Scotland and Northern Ireland

There have been more than 200 reports of a mysterious “fireball” crossing the night sky over Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The UK Meteor Network said it began receiving reports of a fireball being spotted at about 9pm on Wednesday.

They are “investigating to ascertain what the object was - meteor or space debris”.

Steve Owens, astronomer and science communicator at the Glasgow Science Centre, saw the fireball as it passed over Scotland.

He believes it’s possible it could have landed but admitted it is “highly unlikely” it landed in Scotland.

