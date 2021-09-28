Hilarious footage shows the moment a sea lion bites a tourist for not giving it fish in Mexico.

Footage filmed off the coast of Cabo San Lucus shows Paige Keiser getting bit by a not-so-happy sea lion on September 19, 2021, with the video getting over 3.5 Million plays on TikTok in less than 10 days.

Mrs.Keiser said: "So, a sea lion was hanging on to the back of our fishing charter, and I started petting him. Out of the blue, he gave me a love bite! Maybe he was mad because we didn't have fish for him?"