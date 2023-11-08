Adorable baby seals explore Norfolk beach as pupping season begins

Baby grey seals have been spotted on the Norfolk coast as this year’s pupping season gets under way.

The season typically begins in November, with the first fluffy faces already caught on camera on the beach at Horsey this week.

One seal could be seen rolling on its back, while another had what looked like a smile on its face as it lay on its stomach in the sand.

Another seal was captured looking into the distance, while one appeared to be brushing up on its yoga as it held a pose.

While many could be seen relaxing on the sand, the mammals typically spend two-thirds of their lives at sea.