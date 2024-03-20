Shakira dismisses rumour of how she discovered Pique’s alleged cheating

Shakira has dismissed rumours of how she discovered Gerard Pique's alleged cheating.

The singer, 47, addressed theories that she found out about his alleged infidelity when she realised some of her jam - which he would not eat - was missing.

Shakira told The Sunday Times the viral rumour regarding her relationship of 11 years was "not true."

A representative for the singer confirmed that Shakira and Pique had split in June 2022.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” a statement said.