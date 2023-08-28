Sky News host in tears on air during final broadcast after seven years

A Sky News presenter became emotional as she presented her final show on Monday, 28 August, after seven years on air.

Kimberley Leonard announced her departure on Saturday, adding that she was heading for a "new adventure" with more information on her next steps soon.

The broadcaster appeared to sound tearful as she read her final weather forecast on air on Monday.

"This is gonna be tough," Ms Leonard said after she relayed a prediction of a "pleasant enough" forecast.