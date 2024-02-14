How going to bed an hour earlier can boost your brain and help you lose weight

Going to bed just an hour earlier can boost your brain, your heart and help you lose weight , Doctor Michael Mosley has revealed.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Just One Thing podcast, released today (14 February) Dr Mosley recommends going to bed an hour earlier than normal because getting enough sleep can deeply impact your brain, protecting against depression and other neurological problems.

Professor Esra Tasali at the University of Chicago’s Sleep Centre, also shares her research that sleeping an extra hour a night has been found to have an incredible effect on a person’s appetite, reducing cravings often linked to weight gain.