Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:40
Frog miraculously escapes being eaten by snake in Worcestershire pond
Footage shows the moment a frog miraculously freed itself from a snake trying to eat it in a back garden pond.
Niki Bodell, 55, captured the astonishing footage of the 3ft reptile with the frog’s head in its mouth at her home in Evesham, Worcestershire, last Thursday (6 July).
Despite seeming destined to be the snake’s lunch, the amphibian managed to make a lucky escape after an epic struggle in the water.
“We recently got a new wildlife pond installed to replace our Koi Carp to see if we could get any frogs in the garden,” Niki explained.
“We went down to tend the pond to see if we could spot any, but instead we were confronted by this huge snake. We didn’t want to interfere with nature so let the animals battle it out.”
Up next
39:09
Hayley Atwell on how she created her Mission Impossible character
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
08:23
Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
08:23
Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?
07:21
Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?
06:00
Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions
06:28
How can we save independent music venues? | You Ask The Questions
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
08:59
Everything you need to know about hay fever
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
08:39
Watch rising pop star Caity Baser’s exclusive Music Box session
10:18
Rising Irish band Kingfishr perform new single ‘Anyway’ for Music Box
09:54
Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75
09:40
Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box
00:59
How Tom Cruise helped Hayley Atwell during Mission Impossible
01:25
Hayley Atwell reveals how to stop men approaching her in clubs
39:09
Hayley Atwell on how she created her Mission Impossible character
02:36
The hidden power of female rage in writing for Caroline O’Donoghue
01:57
Son puts on dead mother’s voice to con £56,000 from grieving father
00:43
New eruptive activity in Alaska volcano raises alert level
00:40
Wildfires engulf Dalmatian coast in Croatia during record heatwave
00:29
Teenagers run from scene after fatally stabbing schoolboy with sword
00:33
Liverpool announce star striker Darwin Núñez will take number 9 shirt
01:43
Dele Alli: Five powerful revelations from footballer’s interview
00:35
Dele Alli labels Mauricio Pochettino the ‘best’ manager of his career
00:34
Postecoglou ‘not losing sleep’ over star striker Harry Kane’s future
00:17
Blaze rages in British Columbia as Canadian wildfires continue to burn
00:22
Climate activists glue themselves to runway at German airport
00:28
Rushing water overflows from bridge after heavy rain in China
01:45
Just Stop Oil activist escorted from Hamleys after staging protest
00:26
Margot Robbie says she is ‘absolutely’ prepared to join actors’ strike
00:43
Barbie cast turn London Eye pink to celebrate film premiere
01:06
Jeremy Vine urges BBC presenter to come forward in opening monologue
00:30
Danny Dyer explains why some fans will not want to watch new series
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09