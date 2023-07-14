Frog miraculously escapes being eaten by snake in Worcestershire pond

Footage shows the moment a frog miraculously freed itself from a snake trying to eat it in a back garden pond.

Niki Bodell, 55, captured the astonishing footage of the 3ft reptile with the frog’s head in its mouth at her home in Evesham, Worcestershire, last Thursday (6 July).

Despite seeming destined to be the snake’s lunch, the amphibian managed to make a lucky escape after an epic struggle in the water.

“We recently got a new wildlife pond installed to replace our Koi Carp to see if we could get any frogs in the garden,” Niki explained.

“We went down to tend the pond to see if we could spot any, but instead we were confronted by this huge snake. We didn’t want to interfere with nature so let the animals battle it out.”