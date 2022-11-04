‘S***’: Toddler’s hilarious reaction to scary Snapchat filter

A toddler’s hilarious reaction to seeing her face transformed by a scary Snapchat filter was caught on camera.

Myla was playing on her mother’s phone when she saw a dark zombie mask superimposed over her image.

“Oh s***,” the 18-month-old exclaimed in shock, with her sister Maggie giggling in response telling her “you don’t say that.”

Mum Mara said she wasn’t sure where she heard the word, but suspects it was from social media.

“I’m cautious about swearing ... I couldn’t stop laughing though. There was no denying what Myla said. It was clear as day.”

