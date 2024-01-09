Sony president uses PlayStation 5 controller to drive new electric car

Sony unveiled their new electric car, Afeela, at the CES show in Las Vegas this week, using a PlayStation controller to drive it on stage.

The tech company has partnered with car manufacturer Honda in the hope of transforming the industry.

Afeela, their joint venture, was driven into the project launch event via a remote DuelSense controller.

The feature is not expected to be present in their new model, with the group confirming it was just a stunt for the show.

It was not revealed when Afeela will be available for customers.