Rapping grandmothers in South Korea showcase their musical skills

A group of South Korean octogenarian rappers have hit it big in their hometown and beyond, rapping about farm life and bringing energy to a quiet rural area threatened by a population slump.

Suni and the Seven Princesses have become local celebrities since debuting in a community centre in August last year in Chilgok county, an area in North Gyeongsang province more than four hours drive from South Korea’s capital city Seoul.

After initially gaining a modest fan club of 150 people, the group’s fame spread beyond their own county.

They have been asked to perform in local towns and appear on TV shows, and their videos have garnered more than 77,000 views on YouTube.