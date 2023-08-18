New type of star gives clues to mysterious origin of strongest magnets in universe

A new type of star is providing clues on the mysterious origin of the strongest magnets in the universe.

Magnetars - super-dense dead stars with ultra-strong magnetic fields - are found all over the Milky Way.

Astronomers are not exactly sure how they form, but researchers - using multiple telescopes around the world - have uncovered a living star that is likely to become a magnetar.

Scientists say star HD 45166’s entire surface is as magnetic as the strongest human-made magnets and the observation marks the discovery of the very first massive magnetic helium star.