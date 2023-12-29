Moment SpaceX launches secretive military plane in classified mission

Watch the moment SpaceX launched a secretive US government plane into orbit.

The X-37B craft was launched from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday 28 December.

Few details have been revealed about the mission, but like previous ones, the reusable plane resembling a mini space shuttle carried classified experiments.

There is no one on board.

The launch marked the seventh flight of an X-37B, which has logged more than 10 years in orbit since its debut in 2010.

According to AP, this US military secretive mission is expected to last at least a couple of years.