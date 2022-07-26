Masters student jumps into splits during graduation walk

A graduate at the London College of Fashion sent the audience at her graduation wild by jumping into the splits on stage.

Rosalba Mensah, 28, said she wanted to celebrate her MA in Costume Design for Performance “in style.”

“When I graduated from my BA, I danced for about a second...I could have done something more,” Ms Mensah said.

“So this time for my Master’s, I just went for it and did the splits!”

This video shows Ms Mensah pulling off the move on stage to cheers from the audience.

