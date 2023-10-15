Robert Irwin fought back tears as he revealed he had achieved an incredible conservation milestone that his late father contributed to.

The conservationist, 19, was filmed releasing a baby Elseya Irwini turtle into its new enclosure at the Irwin Zoo on the Sunshine Coast, Australia.

His late father Steve Irwin first discovered the freshwater turtle species in the late 90s and it was named in his honour.

Robert said: “This is the first-ever Elseya Irwini turtle ever hatched for any zoological facility anywhere in the world.

“Dad originally discovered this species in the wild and, for the first time, we have a little baby and he’s going to get his first swim in a brand new pond.”

The wildlife enthusiast then releases the newborn reptile into the water where it happily swims away.

“Dad would be stoked, we did it,” Robert adds.