Watch the adverts banned by ASA for not disclosing Steven Bartlett links

Two adverts have been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for not disclosing their links to Steven Bartlett, who appears in them.

Bartlett is an investor in both Zoe, a health-tech brand, and Huel, a drinks brand, and the ASA claims the adverts were “misleading” consumers who aren’t aware of the links.

Both brands argued that there was no need for consumers to know the details of their relationships with the entrepreneur.

The Independent has contacted Huel, Zoe and Bartlett for comment.