‘Super-jelly’ returns to original shape even after being run over by car

Scientists at the University of Cambridge have created a new ‘super-jelly’ that can withstand being repeatedly run over by a car without losing its shape.

The squidgy substance can also withstand the equivalent of an elephant standing on top of it and still recover to its original shape.

Lead study author Professor Oren Scherman said: “At 80 per cent water content, you would think it would burst apart like a water balloon, but it doesn’t – it stays intact and withstands huge compressive forces.”