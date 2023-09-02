Surgeon transforms sick children into superheroes before they go in for operations

A surgeon in Brazil is winning the hearts of online fans after showing how he transforms young sick patients into ‘superheroes’ before major operations to help them feel at ease.

Dr Leandro Brandão went viral after sharing clips of the children dressed up in capes, as he picks them up and makes them ‘fly’ through the hospital corridors.

“I tell them that we’ll go in to blow up a balloon, to play, that we’ll go in wearing a costume, running, flying, however they want”, he told Aleteia.

“This way, they enter the surgical ward smiling!”