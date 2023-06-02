Rescued baby swans get stuck in weir after daring escape

A family of nine baby swans were spot stuck in a weir and fell after escaping a safe pond where they were placed by rescuers.

Charity Swan Support fished nine struggling cygnets out of the weir in Nash Mills, Hertfordshire, and returned them to a millpond where their parents had nested.

But the cygnets were spotted escaping the pond and six got washed over the weir again and were left struggling to swim back to safety.

“We were called by someone living locally after six of them got washed over again,” said Wendy Hermon, who runs Swan Support with husband Steve.

“We got them out safe and well.”