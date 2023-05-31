Cow named Goddess airlifted to safety after breaking leg in fight

An injured cow named Goddess was airlifted to safety from a Swiss hillside after breaking a leg.

The animal suffered the injury during an apparent fight on Friday 26 May near the village of Evolene, in the canton of Valais, southern Switzerland.

Rescue workers fitted her with a harness and airlifted her away for medical treatment via a helicopter.

“The cows also sometimes need us,” Air-Glaciers, the helicopter transport company that made the rescue, wrote as they shared the video on social media.

Laurent Crettenand, an Air-Glaciers flight assistant, told Storyful that she believed the cow sustained her injury in a fight.