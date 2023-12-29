Travis Kelce reveals Christmas gift from Taylor Swift’s brother

Travis Kelce revealed what Christmas gift he got from Taylor Swift’s brother, during a podcast episode with brother Jason released on Friday, 29 December.

Kelce, 34, said that Austin Swift gave him a gift while dressed as Santa, the same look he sported at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Monday.

The gift in question was a VHS copy of Kelce’s favourite football movie of all time, the 1994 movie Little Giants.

“He actually made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag,” the tight end admitted.

“It was a full commit. And he killed it.”