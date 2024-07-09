NFL star Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany joined Travis Kelce to watch Taylor Swift’s final Eras Tour concert in Amsterdam over the weekend.

Fans captured a video of the trio in a suite overlooking the Johan Cruijff Arena as Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce danced to the song “Lover”.

Patrick and Brittany made their long-awaited Eras Tour cameo on a European holiday in which they also attended Wimbledon.

They were spotted in the stands on centre court last Friday, where they soaked up the action between Carlos Alcaraz and American Frances Tiafoe.