Mother shocked after realising proper use for helpful supermarket trolley section

A woman was shocked to finally learn shopping trolleys have helpful sections to store items such as baguettes and flowers to ensure they don’t fall over.

Gemma, known as MoneyMum on social media, shared the tip with her 335,000 followers on TikTok.

In the short video, she puts a baguette and bouquet of flowers into her trolly, keeping the items upright.

Other shoppers shared their own tips in the comments, pointing out that wine and other bottles can also be stored in the same fashion.

