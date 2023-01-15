Australian TikToker 'apologises' for 'rogue' choices in first Tesco meal deal

An Australian TikTok user apologised to her followers after they criticised her “rogue” choices in her first experience of a Tesco meal deal.

Katie Treasure, 23, recorded herself picking out a duck wrap, lemon-flavoured water and an egg pot from a Portsmouth store.

However, her followers were horrified by her selection, advising her that she should have picked out a smoothie “to make it worth it.”

The English language assistant from Sydney then sought to “redeem herself” by returning to Tesco to choose different items.

