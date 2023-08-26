A man who has travelled more than 4,000 miles from San Antonio in the search for the Loch Ness Monster says he is “optimistic”.

Ken Gerhard, 55, has been fascinated by the mystery since he was 15. This weekend he is joining the “largest ever hunt” for Nessie, taking place in Inverness.

He said: “I am optimistic of new evidence and I am here to show support for the renewed effort.”

He says new toys and gadgets will make the search easier.

Mr Gerhard said: “Tonight we are launching drones with thermal imagery. I believe Nessie is a warm-blooded species and nocturnal.”