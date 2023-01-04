A couple based in Texas have shared the story of their twins, who were born minutes apart but in different years.

Kali Jo Scott gave birth to her daughter Annie Jo at 11:55 pm on 31 December, and her daughter Effie Rose at 12:01 am on 1 January.

Scott’s second child was the first to be born at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in 2023.

“We had kinda joked wouldn’t it be funny if, you know, with the holiday and New Year’s Eve over the weekend, they had their own birthday,” the new mother said.

