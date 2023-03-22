Moment stranded kitten rescued from bottom of huge jar with makeshift harness

A kitten that was stuck inside a huge jar was rescued by its owner who made a makeshift harness to lift it to safety.

The feline was playing on top of the 4ft-tall container when it slipped inside in Roi Et province, Thailand on February 9.

Upon discovering it was stuck, its owner made a DIY harness using a basket and a towel.

Footage shows the kitten stepping inside the “harness” to be lifted out of the container.

