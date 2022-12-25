Moment mouse manages to dodge becoming snake’s meal in Thailand

The moment a lucky mouse managed to dodge the jaws of a snake in Thailand was caught on camera.

This video shows the mouse trying to escape the serpent, but it seems to be clinging on tight, allowing itself to be dragged along.

Eventually, the rodent’s perseverance pays off, and the snake lets it go free.

It was filmed by local resident Sorjo Manhao, who spied the creatures while out on a walk.

“I thought it was strange how the snake was just biting on the mouse’s tail. I thought the mouse was going to die,” he said.

Sign up for our newsletters.