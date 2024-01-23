The Office star Rainn Wilson shares ‘humbling’ note he received from flight attendant

Rainn Wilson has gone viral after sharing a “humbling” note that was recently dropped in his lap on an Alaska Airlines flight.

The Office star posted the handwritten note - which was secretly slipped to him on a napkin at the Portland International Airport - on social media.

It has since been liked 93,000 times.

“The Office got me through some of the darkest days of my life,” the message read.

“I can’t thank you enough for that. Sincerely, Melanie (Alaska flight attendant).”

Wilson captioned the photo: “I didn’t even see who dropped this on my lap at the PDX airport but I greatly appreciate the sentiment... So humbled.”