‘I’m not telling my child their gender - they will decide’

A mother has explained why she will not tell her family the gender of her child until they decide for themselves.

Leah Borromeo told This Morning that she has chosen to use they/them pronouns for her four-year-old Riley and dress them in whatever clothes they like.

The filmmaker says she made the decision in order to avoid subjecting her child to gender stereotypes.

When asked about her family's reaction, Borromeo told Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard: "It wrong-footed some of them."