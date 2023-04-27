Watch: Growling tiger lunges at tourists during safari

Footage captures the terrifying moment a tiger growled and jump towards tourists on safari in India.

The close encounter happened near Jim Corbett National Park in the state of Uttarakhand, northern India.

In the video, which has gone viral, the big cat can be seen charging through bushes towards the group, as someone shouts in the background in an attempt to scare it off.

The clip has sparked a debate over the behaviour of tourists on safari.

“What [would] you do if people crash into your house as their matter of right?” Susanta Nanda, of the Indian Forest Service, asked on Twitter.

