TikTok banned at some US colleges and universities

TikTok has been banned by some universities and colleges across the United States after recent government crackdowns.

Access to the popular platform will be restricted on school-owned devices or WiFi networks.

It mirrors a move made by some US states to ban the platform on government devices, amid fears the app could be used by China.

The University of Oklahoma and Auburn University in Alabama are among the third-level institutions to implement the new rule.

