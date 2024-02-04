Barefoot couple cut soles off $20,000 shoe collection to be allowed to walk in stores

A TikTok user says she and her partner have cut the bottoms off their $20,000 shoe collection so they can walk barefoot in shops without getting stopped.

Christi Fritz, who believes there are benefits to going barefoot, explained in a video: "Some businesses don’t want us being completely barefoot... if we cut off the bottoms of our shoes it allows us to be barefoot but blend in with everyone else."

She and her partner modified the inside of their bottomless footwear to ensure their toenails could latch onto something and that the shoes wouldn't slip off.