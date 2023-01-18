The lead singer of the Plain White T’s fulfilled the wish of a young cancer patient, named Delilah, by singing her favourite song to her.

Tom Higgenson visited the hospital where eight-year-old Delilah was being treated and sang a very special version of “Hey There Delilah”.

His heartwarming act was posted by the band’s official TikTok account and has since been viewed over 2.7 million times.

According to the post, Delilah has been battling cancer for over four years.

