A woman has sparked debate after taking her dog for a festive makeover, colouring his fur green, white and red to make him look like the Grinch.

Ashley Spielmann took to TikTok to show off Rizzo’s transformation, but many of the comments were concerned about the miniature schnauzer’s well-being.

“Kinda looks like animal abuse to me,” one person commented under the video, which has been viewed over 10 million times.

“Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should,” another said.

Spielmann has since claimed that dog-friendly dye was used for the transformation.

