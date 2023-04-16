TikToker recalls how she hung up on recruiter over ‘six-day workweek’

A TikTok user has described how she once hung up on a recruiter after learning about the true expectations of a job.

Lauren (username @laurenn_morgann) recalled how the headhunter was “really nice” before he revealed the reality of the role.

On top of working Monday to Friday, recruits would be expected to follow up emails after work hours and come into the office on either Saturday or Sunday.

Lauren says that, when asked her thoughts on the job, she replied: "I’m feeling like with the salary and not really having any work-life balance... it’s just not aligned."

Sign up for our newsletters.