Hidden washing machine compartment leaves TikTokers sickened

TikTok viewers were left sickened as a woman discovered a hidden compartment in her washing machine harbouring dirty, wet, gunk.

A resurfaced TikTok from the handle @jessiee_marie shows them unlatching a partition in her washing machine, exposing built-up brown residue.

Disgusted by the discovery, they used a puking audio snippet underneath the viral clip.

A follow up video shows Jessie demonstrating how to remove and clean the build-up, using a skewer to remove the “jello-like pieces.”

TikTokers were equally disgusted, with one confessing: “After seeing this I shall not be removing mine.”