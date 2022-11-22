View from space capsule aiming to launch passengers into stratosphere from 2024

Humans could be launched into the stratosphere from 2024 in a capsule from a proposed “marine spaceport” for the price of $125,000 (£105,359).

Space Perspective’s vessel, the MS Voyager, is named after Nasa’s Voyager 1 mission that took the “pale blue dot” picture of Earth in 1990.

The ship will launch and retrieve “Neptune” capsules, which give passengers two hours to view the curve of the Earth.

On board the capsule, ticket holders are able to customise their experience, from the cocktails they drink to the soundtrack and lighting inside.

Sign up for our newsletters.