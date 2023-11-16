Travis Kelce records Christmas song as Taylor Swift fans call for duet

Travis Kelce has recorded his own version of a classic Christmas song which has left Taylor Swift fans calling for the couple to sing a duet.

The Kansas City Chiefs player and his brother, Jason Kelce, recorded “Fairytale of Philadelphia" for A Philly Special Christmas released on Wednesday, 15 November.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ second annual festive album is raising money for charities in the city.

It comes after the pair confirmed their relationship, and were filmed kissing in public after the singer's concert in Argentina.