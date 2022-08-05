Bedtime Stories blooper clip shows Steve Carrell struggling to pronounce ‘CBeebies’

A resurfaced blooper clip from a July episode of Bedtime Stories shows Steve Carrell hilariously struggling to pronounce “CBeebies.”

The actor’s failed attempts at saying the name of the children’s television channel included “CBG,” “CCGeebies,” and “CB.”

Appreciating the humour of the situation, Carrell chuckled to himself after he apparently gave up guessing.

The American actor read The Eyebrows of Doom during his appearance on the show, which sees different well-known figures read a different story each night.

