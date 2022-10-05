Bill-slashing tips for those living in flats this winter

With gas bills, water bills and energy prices rising, it’s time to think about energy savings in your apartment.

Here are four practical ways to start saving on your utility bills now, including switching your lighting to efficient LED bulbs, changing your laundry habits and unplugging your appliances.

People are also being urged to look for maintenance issues, with a warning that one simple water leak, a constantly running toilet or a window not fully sealed can cost you when it comes to monthly bills.

