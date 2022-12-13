Red panda cub frolics in first snow at Hertfordshire wildlife park

A Red Panda cub has experienced its first-ever snow day at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

Tashi, who in the last few months has stolen the hearts of people around the world, was seen taking their first steps out into the six-inch deep snow.

The five-month-old cub, known for its cheeky personality, was seen doing their signature rollie pollies and nimbly climbing around the habitat, which has been transformed into a winter wonderland.

More cold weather is expected across the UK this week.

