Icy Seattle hill proves comically impossible for pedestrians to walk up

Pedestrians faced the impossible but comical task of walking up a steep Seattle hill covered in ice.

The city faced extremely icy conditions caused by an arctic blast hitting the Pacific Northwest

Videos filmed by Frilancy Hoyle captured one man uncontrollably sliding on his bum down the hill after losing his footing on the ice.

A quick-thinking passerby grabs the man and helps him to his feet, but during an attempt to pull him into a nearby garage free of ice the man slips over again.

Another clip captures almost a dozen people standing at the base of the hill, with a couple on their backs after slipping over during their attempts.

