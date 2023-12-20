Deer fly through Utah skies as wildlife officials track migration habits

Deer flew through Utah skies as a helicopter airlifted the animals for wildlife officials to study their migration habits.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (Utah DWR) posed on Facebook to clarify that the bizarre sight was not “Santa’s flying reindeer,” but the spectacle was part of their annual research of around 1,200 deer.

Officials captured the deer to give them health assessments place GPS collars on them before safely letting them go back into the wild.

“These important efforts help us monitor and learn about deer migration patterns,” the DWR said.