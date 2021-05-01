Loved up pair of lions treated to Valentine’s Day surprise at London Zoo

Love is in the air for a pair of lions at London Zoo, who have been treated to a special Valentine’s Day surprise.

The duo rubbed their manes against two cinnamon-scented hearts made from recycled firehose as they explored their enclosure on Monday.

Loved up lions Arya and Bhanu were first paired together by Liontrust in 2021, matched as part of an international breeding programme.

It is hoped that they will breed together in the future.

