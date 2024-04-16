Walmart customer shares hilarious personalised birthday cake icing fail

A TikTok creator has shared a Walmart bakery's hilarious cake icing fail she received for her birthday.

Peyton Chimack recalled how she ordered a cake with icing reading "Aries baby" in black lettering.

The 22-year-old from Illinois said she provided a photo reference of a similar creation she was inspired by and wrote instructions asking for the letters to be "small, cursive, middle of cake.”

Chimack got what she ordered down to the last letter - as the bakery included her instructions in the icing.

She said her “mouth dropped” upon seeing the cake, but she caught the mistake before leaving the supermarket and was able to leave with a corrected creation.