Child rescued by firefighters after being reported missing during hide-and-seek

A five-year-old child in Thailand was rescued by firemen after climbing inside a washing machine during a game of hide-and-seek, prompting his parents to report him missing.

Kunanon Kantapa climbed inside the household appliance, waiting for his sister to find him, but she could not locate him after 30 minutes.

The worried sibling told her parents, who spent two hours searching for her brother before shouts for help came from inside the washing machine.

Rescue workers then freed the boy from the appliance.

Sign up for our newsletters.