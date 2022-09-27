A jilted bride who carried on with her wedding without the groom is “overwhelmed” by strangers donating almost £7,000 after seeing her story.

Kayley Stead, 27, discovered she wasn’t going to marry her partner of four years the morning of her big day.

Despite the heartbreak, Kayley decided to go ahead with the wedding at Oxwich Bay Hotel in Swansea, Wales - surrounded by her loved ones.

She still had her wedding entrance, meal, speeches and professional photos before punching the top tier of her wedding cake and spending her first dance with the groomsmen, her brothers, and dad.

