Doctor warns against dangerous side effects of misusing ‘weight loss jabs’ after rise in hospitalisations
A doctor has issued a warning on the dangers of misusing weight-loss injections following an alarming rise in the number of patients in hospital with complications.
Doctor Vicky Price appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (16 July), following a rise in hospital admissions from people using the jabs.
She explained how symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.
Dr Price said: “It’s a once-weekly drug and stays in your system for a long time.
“It changes the way you metabolize. Your body can go into a starvation process and alter salt levels and blood becomes acidic which can become as dangerous as it sounds.”
