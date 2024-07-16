A doctor has issued a warning on the dangers of misusing weight-loss injections following an alarming rise in the number of patients in hospital with complications.

Doctor Vicky Price appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (16 July), following a rise in hospital admissions from people using the jabs.

She explained how symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Dr Price said: “It’s a once-weekly drug and stays in your system for a long time.

“It changes the way you metabolize. Your body can go into a starvation process and alter salt levels and blood becomes acidic which can become as dangerous as it sounds.”